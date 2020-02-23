Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.6% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 97,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ opened at $149.93 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $126.10 and a one year high of $154.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.48. The stock has a market cap of $390.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

