JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,342 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.4% of Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

BATS JPST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,852,231 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

