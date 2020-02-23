KARMA One Day Volume Reaches $98.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including $20.33, $51.55, $24.43 and $33.94. KARMA has a market capitalization of $117,303.00 and approximately $98.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002246 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KARMA Coin Trading

KARMA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $18.94, $33.94, $10.39, $51.55, $13.77, $7.50, $32.15, $5.60, $24.43, $20.33 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.