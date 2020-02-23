Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 153.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,673 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.26% of Kennametal worth $7,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 61.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 30.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter valued at $225,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $30.98 on Friday. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.32.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $505.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.