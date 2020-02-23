Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.50. 1,480,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,861. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.30.

In other news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer purchased 6,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.09 per share, for a total transaction of $195,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $568,380. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 221.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

