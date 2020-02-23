Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Holdings Raised by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,442 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $817,902.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,016,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 8,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $859,096.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,717.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,829 shares of company stock valued at $16,513,651. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.18. 1,966,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $71.03 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.34 and a 200-day moving average of $99.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KEYS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

