KickCoin (KICK) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. KickCoin has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last week, KickCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $288.67 or 0.02950894 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00231202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00042267 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00141829 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002736 BTC.

About KickCoin

KickCoin launched on July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@kickico. KickCoin’s official website is www.kickico.com. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KickCoin Token Trading

KickCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, Bibox, HitBTC, CoinBene, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, Gate.io, Mercatox, Exmo and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

