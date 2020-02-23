KickToken (KICK) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One KickToken token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, P2PB2B, CoinBene and KuCoin. Over the last week, KickToken has traded 37.3% lower against the US dollar. KickToken has a market capitalization of $394,199.00 and $90,686.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00047728 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00491912 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $640.87 or 0.06556484 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00064903 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00027626 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005133 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010230 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 781,173,067,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,983,060,695 tokens. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KickToken

KickToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Gate.io, ABCC, Dcoin, BitMart, Mercatox, Livecoin, COSS, KuCoin, P2PB2B, OOOBTC, YoBit, Coinsbit, TOKOK, CoinBene, ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

