Kin (KIN) Price Tops $0.0000

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Kin has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, Bancor Network and COSS. Kin has a total market cap of $7.13 million and approximately $33,348.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.71 or 0.02946961 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00230087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00042796 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00144066 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Kin Token Profile

Kin launched on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. Kin’s official website is kinecosystem.org. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation.

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Bancor Network, Allbit, Stellarport, Fatbtc, DDEX, OTCBTC, YoBit, Mercatox, IDEX, COSS and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.