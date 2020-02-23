KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,585 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 482.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $233,588.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $107,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KKR stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.11. 1,701,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,340. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.68. KKR & Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.14.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 47.50%. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KKR. Oppenheimer began coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Cfra upped their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities downgraded KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

KKR & Co Inc Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.