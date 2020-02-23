Kleros (PNK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $20,024.00

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Kleros has a market cap of $11.22 million and approximately $20,024.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. One Kleros token can currently be bought for $0.0246 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005862 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000954 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000132 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000143 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Kleros

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 564,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 455,215,910 tokens. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io.

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

