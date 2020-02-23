Klimatas (KTS) Achieves Market Cap of $19,018.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last week, Klimatas has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for about $0.0263 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Klimatas has a market cap of $19,018.00 and approximately $251.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00345672 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00021837 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00031219 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000215 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000142 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

