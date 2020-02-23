Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Bought by Tobam

Tobam increased its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,166 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned about 0.19% of Kohl’s worth $15,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,601,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,133,000 after buying an additional 88,654 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 9,369.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,181,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126,659 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,107,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,340,000 after purchasing an additional 319,640 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,282,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,329,000 after buying an additional 28,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 9.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,235,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,374,000 after buying an additional 110,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KSS. TheStreet cut Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.63.

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,448,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.83. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.91.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.