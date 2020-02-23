Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) Position Increased by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Koninklijke Philips comprises approximately 1.7% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 89,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 26,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

PHG traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.00. The stock had a trading volume of 771,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,873. The firm has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.75.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.9356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.28%.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

