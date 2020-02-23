Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) is Tobam’s 10th Largest Position

Tobam increased its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,389,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,862 shares during the quarter. Kroger makes up 2.5% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tobam owned 0.17% of Kroger worth $40,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KR. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH raised its stake in Kroger by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Kroger by 21.6% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Kroger by 35.8% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 42,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $73,944.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KR. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kroger from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

KR traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,062,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,261,167. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Kroger Co has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $30.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

