Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,778 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 35.8% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.74.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $73,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $30.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.