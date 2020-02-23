Kryll Price Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last week, Kryll has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Kryll token can now be bought for about $0.0618 or 0.00000624 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid and IDEX. Kryll has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $2,780.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kryll

Kryll’s launch date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,480,443 tokens. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kryll Token Trading

Kryll can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

