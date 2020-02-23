Kyber Network Hits Market Capitalization of $102.15 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Kyber Network has a total market cap of $102.15 million and $21.76 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded 40.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kyber Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00005757 BTC on exchanges including AirSwap, Cryptopia, OKEx and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $291.56 or 0.02946151 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00230273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00042696 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00143822 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Kyber Network Profile

Kyber Network’s total supply is 211,572,467 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,280,918 tokens. Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kyber Network Token Trading

Kyber Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, COSS, Bancor Network, Binance, Coinnest, Kucoin, TDAX, Ethfinex, Coinrail, DEx.top, Livecoin, IDEX, OTCBTC, Huobi, Coinone, Kyber Network, ABCC, GOPAX, Poloniex, Zebpay, CPDAX, Bithumb, DragonEX, AirSwap, Neraex, Tidex, CoinExchange, Mercatox, OKEx, Cryptopia and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kyber Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

