KZ Cash Price Reaches $0.0824 (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0824 or 0.00000831 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitBay and BTC-Alpha. In the last week, KZ Cash has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. KZ Cash has a total market cap of $128,946.00 and approximately $4,206.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007534 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZ Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz.

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.