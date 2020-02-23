L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $18,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in L3Harris by 500.0% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.80. 1,198,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,367. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $156.90 and a 12-month high of $230.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares in the company, valued at $98,869,443.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $5,429,115.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,530 shares of company stock worth $27,148,116 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. Cfra increased their price target on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.83.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

