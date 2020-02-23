L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,949,311,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the third quarter valued at approximately $446,171,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in L3Harris by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,809,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,135,000 after acquiring an additional 31,486 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,551,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in L3Harris by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,371,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,324,000 after acquiring an additional 55,856 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of L3Harris stock opened at $222.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. L3Harris has a 52 week low of $156.90 and a 52 week high of $230.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.55.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.83.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares in the company, valued at $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,530 shares of company stock worth $27,148,116. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

