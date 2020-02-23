Lafayette Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,844 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.3% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,174,447 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $500,610,000 after buying an additional 88,315 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $1,493,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,338 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,562,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 61,212 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 183,433 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,927,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $169.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $178.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,402.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $106.87 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

