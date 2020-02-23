Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up 1.6% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $1,993,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $763,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Lam Research by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Lam Research by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX traded down $11.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $316.80. 2,135,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,651. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.17. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $163.60 and a twelve month high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $287.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.29.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,621 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total transaction of $5,071,323.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,622 shares of company stock valued at $17,056,266 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

