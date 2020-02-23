Lamden Price Hits $0.0245 on Top Exchanges (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Lamden token can now be bought for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, HitBTC, DEx.top and Radar Relay. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a market cap of $3.48 million and approximately $34,500.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00043952 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000523 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000085 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DEx.top, Radar Relay, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

