LATOKEN Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One LATOKEN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0601 or 0.00000603 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, LATOKEN and COSS. LATOKEN has a market cap of $22.83 million and $45,241.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LATOKEN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $295.10 or 0.02975162 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010100 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00233119 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00042390 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00143388 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002763 BTC.

LATOKEN Token Profile

LATOKEN’s launch date was July 10th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com.

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

LATOKEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, LATOKEN, CoinExchange, COSS and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LATOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LATOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.