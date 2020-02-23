Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given “Buy” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.12% from the stock’s previous close.

LSCC has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

LSCC stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.03. 1,498,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,144. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $24.20.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $100.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.07 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 90,455 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $1,876,941.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,317.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,120 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $70,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,914. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

