Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Stock Holdings Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Lazard worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lazard by 32.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,660,000 after acquiring an additional 130,131 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the third quarter worth approximately $2,258,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the third quarter worth approximately $1,983,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the third quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 14.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 286,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 36,874 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAZ stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.21. Lazard Ltd has a 52 week low of $31.07 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $721.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.22 million. Lazard had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on LAZ. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Lazard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.43.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

