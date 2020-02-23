Leadcoin Achieves Market Cap of $48,583.00 (LDC)

Leadcoin (CURRENCY:LDC) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Leadcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Liquid. Leadcoin has a total market capitalization of $48,583.00 and $384.00 worth of Leadcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Leadcoin has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.10 or 0.02975162 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010100 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00233119 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00042390 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00143388 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002763 BTC.

About Leadcoin

Leadcoin launched on March 1st, 2018. Leadcoin’s total supply is 2,627,412,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,399,592 tokens. The official website for Leadcoin is www.leadcoin.network. The Reddit community for Leadcoin is /r/leadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Leadcoin’s official Twitter account is @LeadCoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Leadcoin Token Trading

Leadcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, Liqui, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leadcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Leadcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Leadcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

