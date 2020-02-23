Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Stake Raised by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. Lear comprises about 1.4% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lear by 16.2% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 531,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,665,000 after acquiring an additional 74,015 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Lear by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lear by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 258,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,511,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Lear by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,655,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LEA shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on Lear in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lear from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Lear from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.08.

NYSE:LEA traded down $5.39 on Friday, hitting $119.31. 757,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,089. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.43. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $105.10 and a 1 year high of $159.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

