Legacy Bridge LLC Sells 320 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Legacy Bridge LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,204 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.5% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,160,000 after buying an additional 20,980 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $5,667,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,903 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,700,000 after acquiring an additional 18,515 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 42,839 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL opened at $313.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $315.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.89. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.50 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1,401.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. New Street Research raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Apple from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.83.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

