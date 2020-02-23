LEOcoin (LEO) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One LEOcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Bit-Z, Livecoin and C-CEX. LEOcoin has a market cap of $419,779.00 and approximately $780.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,776.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.29 or 0.02742641 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.97 or 0.03996671 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.66 or 0.00783645 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.01 or 0.00848564 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00096072 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009728 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00029688 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.40 or 0.00627703 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

LEOcoin Profile

LEOcoin (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 260,280,359 coins and its circulating supply is 259,946,808 coins. LEOcoin’s official website is www.leocoin.org. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LEOcoin Coin Trading

LEOcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, C-CEX, Livecoin, Bit-Z and LEOxChange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

