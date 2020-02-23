LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) Position Increased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,795 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.96% of LGI Homes worth $15,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 100.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 31,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,082,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,160,000 after buying an additional 191,656 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 21.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 5.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 5.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $94.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 14.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.34. LGI Homes Inc has a 52-week low of $52.16 and a 52-week high of $95.72.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.70.

In other news, Director Ryan Edone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $110,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,781.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

