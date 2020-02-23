LHT Trading Up 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0480 or 0.00000486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and Alterdice. During the last week, LHT has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. LHT has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and $934.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000149 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash.

The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. LHT's official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and Alterdice. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

