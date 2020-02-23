Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.28.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LBTYA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Liberty Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average is $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $28.62. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1,070.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.