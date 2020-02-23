Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.49. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C.

LSXMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $50.43 on Friday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 52-week low of $35.43 and a 52-week high of $51.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 3.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

