Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock Holdings Lessened by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 226,364 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $11,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,683,000 after purchasing an additional 12,568 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 71,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 25,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

LGND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.17.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $692,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,264,154.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LGND opened at $100.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 65.66 and a current ratio of 66.09. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.45 and a 52 week high of $130.50.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 523.19% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.