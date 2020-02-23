Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.43 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.74 or 0.00027994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, ZB.COM and BtcTrade.im. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $10.57 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.66 or 0.00783645 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009728 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006630 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000351 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000285 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinEgg and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

