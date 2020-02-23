LikeCoin Price Reaches $0.0059 (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One LikeCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a market cap of $2.01 million and $2,515.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00048324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00492108 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $652.89 or 0.06593094 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00064736 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027620 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004953 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001439 BTC.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a token. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,002,511,220 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,689,359 tokens. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

