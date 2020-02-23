LINA (LINA) Trading 7.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last week, LINA has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One LINA token can now be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. LINA has a market cap of $4.80 million and $197,654.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.50 or 0.02960598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00230438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00042202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00141353 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002734 BTC.

About LINA

LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,669,967 tokens. LINA’s official website is lina.review. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network.

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

