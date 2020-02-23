Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Holdings Raised by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Linde were worth $18,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 538.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Linde by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $2.86 on Friday, hitting $218.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,660,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,756. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $166.07 and a 12 month high of $227.85. The company has a market capitalization of $120.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Pareto Securities raised Linde to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.27.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,989.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

