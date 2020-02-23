LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Reaches $0.0169

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $9.09 million and approximately $44,398.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One LiquidApps token can currently be bought for about $0.0169 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bancor Network and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LiquidApps Token Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps' total supply is 1,026,865,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 538,531,394 tokens. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io.

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

