LiquidApps (DAPP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $49,579.00

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 23rd. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $7.98 million and approximately $49,579.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000206 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About LiquidApps

DAPP is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,026,915,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 538,582,751 tokens. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Switcheo Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.