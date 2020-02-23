Lisk (LSK) Price Reaches $1.60 on Major Exchanges

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $195.50 million and approximately $7.83 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $1.60 or 0.00016201 BTC on popular exchanges including BitBay, Bittrex, Bitbns and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00024894 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00014526 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00023232 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007821 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006191 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000365 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 138,256,202 coins and its circulating supply is 122,170,491 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io. The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BitBay, Cryptopia, Bit-Z, Coindeal, ChaoEX, Exrates, HitBTC, Huobi, Binance, Poloniex, YoBit, Gate.io, CoinEgg, Coinbe, Bittrex, Upbit, Livecoin, Bitbns, LiteBit.eu, Coinroom and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

