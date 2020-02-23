LiteBitcoin Market Capitalization Hits $4,099.00 (LBTC)

LiteBitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. LiteBitcoin has a total market cap of $4,099.00 and $2.00 worth of LiteBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiteBitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last week, LiteBitcoin has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LiteBitcoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LiteBitcoin Coin Profile

LiteBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. LiteBitcoin’s total supply is 172,585,874 coins and its circulating supply is 28,940,333 coins. LiteBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. LiteBitcoin’s official website is www.lbtc.info.

Buying and Selling LiteBitcoin

LiteBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiteBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiteBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiteBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.