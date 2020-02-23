Litecoin (LTC) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.04 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for $78.61 or 0.00794797 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc, Graviex, Bitinka and CryptoBridge. Litecoin has a total market cap of $5.04 billion and $5.62 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009616 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006703 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 774.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000353 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000289 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 64,145,337 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Buying and Selling Litecoin

