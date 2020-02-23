LiteDoge (LDOGE) Trading Up 63.1% Over Last Week

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 23rd. LiteDoge has a total market cap of $250,972.00 and $11.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LiteDoge has traded 63.1% higher against the US dollar. One LiteDoge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,401.25 or 1.97879106 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00025377 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000397 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LiteDoge Coin Profile

LiteDoge (LDOGE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 16,422,580,992 coins. The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LiteDoge is www.ldoge.tech.

Buying and Selling LiteDoge

LiteDoge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteDoge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiteDoge using one of the exchanges listed above.

