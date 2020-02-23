LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,729 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of LivaNova worth $12,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in LivaNova by 6,270.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in LivaNova by 60.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total value of $83,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,199.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $227,390. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LIVN shares. ValuEngine lowered LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $70.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.74. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $64.80 and a 1-year high of $100.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

LivaNova Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

