Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) to announce $10.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Livexlive Media’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. Livexlive Media reported sales of $9.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Livexlive Media will report full-year sales of $39.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.80 million to $39.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $53.07 million, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $54.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Livexlive Media.

LIVX has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Livexlive Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Livexlive Media in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Livexlive Media in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Livexlive Media in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.71.

Shares of Livexlive Media stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86. Livexlive Media has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $7.23. The stock has a market cap of $86.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Livexlive Media by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 146,419 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Livexlive Media by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 581,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 167,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Livexlive Media by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 14,352 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Livexlive Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Livexlive Media during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Livexlive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

