Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,243,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,201,370 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $17,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 87,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 381,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. 1.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LYG. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Redburn Partners downgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

LYG stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,693,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,343,476. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.87. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.11.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

