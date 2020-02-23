Lobstex 24 Hour Volume Hits $159,820.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Graviex and CryptoBridge. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $394,805.00 and $159,820.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00345760 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00021801 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00031646 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000142 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,645,473 coins and its circulating supply is 18,645,461 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

